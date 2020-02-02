Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is Todd Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,489,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $52,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bank of America by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,226,000 after buying an additional 4,055,592 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $101,903,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Bank of America by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,642,000 after buying an additional 2,766,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.83. 54,836,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,425,844. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

