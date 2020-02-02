Bank of America Increases Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $76.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRUS. Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.70.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of CRUS traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,261. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,138,080.00. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 106.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 264.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.