Barclays Boosts Reach (LON:RCH) Price Target to GBX 125

Reach (LON:RCH) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Reach in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt downgraded Reach to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of LON RCH opened at GBX 133 ($1.75) on Thursday. Reach has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.77 ($1.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.11. The company has a market capitalization of $398.03 million and a PE ratio of 9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

In related news, insider Jim Mullen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($131,544.33). Also, insider Anne Bulford purchased 11,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £14,901.90 ($19,602.60).

About Reach

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

