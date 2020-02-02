Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,344 ($43.99).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,010 ($39.59) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,195.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,254.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders bought 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

