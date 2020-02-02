Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABX. Eight Capital raised Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Accountability Research raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

TSE:ABX traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$26.69.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

