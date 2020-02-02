Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.96.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ABX. Eight Capital raised Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Accountability Research raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
TSE:ABX traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$26.69.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
