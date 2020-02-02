Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

DLB traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $69.34. The company had a trading volume of 891,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,210. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $70.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $319,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

