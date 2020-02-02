BeatzCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $297.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 222.6% higher against the dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $297.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,368,463,284 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

