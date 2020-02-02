Benchmark Increases Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $95.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRUS. ValuEngine cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,261. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.38. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $543,317.04. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

