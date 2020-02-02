Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNFT. Compass Point assumed coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Benefitfocus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

BNFT opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 27.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,740,000 after purchasing an additional 627,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,429 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 416,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

