Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

BERY opened at $42.52 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

