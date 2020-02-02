BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Purchased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,563,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,928,000 after buying an additional 944,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 589,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGCP. BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

