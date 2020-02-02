BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Investec lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.11. 3,706,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 510,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 45,955 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,898,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,749,000 after buying an additional 50,221 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,620,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 205,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

