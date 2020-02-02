BidaskClub Downgrades Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Strong Sell

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. 165,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $367.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 43,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,084,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

