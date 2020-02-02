BidaskClub Lowers INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of INTL Fcstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

INTL stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.66. 60,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.06. INTL Fcstone has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a market cap of $919.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.71.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter.

In other INTL Fcstone news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $85,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,930.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $59,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,145 shares of company stock worth $158,137. 17.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone during the first quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 504,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,461,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,467,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

