BidaskClub Upgrades Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) to “Hold”

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 267,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.79.

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

