BidaskClub Upgrades T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) to “Buy”

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.53. 1,953,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,437. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $89.50 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

