Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 31.50-33.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $33.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $14-14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.06 billion.Biogen also updated its FY20 guidance to $31.50-33.50 EPS.

Biogen stock traded down $8.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.85. 1,694,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,333. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $338.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $291.92.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

