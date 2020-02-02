BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $90.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.94 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BSTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTC remained flat at $$59.08 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,252. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.22.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 64.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

