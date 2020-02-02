BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $26.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
BTAI stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 176,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,457. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $298.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 284,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.
