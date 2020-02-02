BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $26.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

BTAI stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 176,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,457. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $298.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 284,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

