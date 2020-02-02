Bitball Treasure (BTRS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,054.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for about $12.07 or 0.00129977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $7,054.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 168.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005997 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

