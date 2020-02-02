Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $383.32 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $383.32 or 0.04052760 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader and ABCC. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.00 billion and $3.22 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,445.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00703899 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000433 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,257,313 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, ACX, Zebpay, Trade By Trade, ZB.COM, Bitinka, Bitstamp, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Independent Reserve, Coinnest, Bitbank, ABCC, CoinEx, CEX.IO, Bit-Z, Liquid, Bithumb, Bibox, BTC Trade UA, BitBay, OKEx, DragonEX, MBAex, Liqui, Coinhub, BTCC, Kraken, DSX, GOPAX, EXX, Koineks, Vebitcoin, Binance, BitMarket, Graviex, FCoin, TOPBTC, Kucoin, UEX, Braziliex, BiteBTC, YoBit, Exrates, Exmo, Bitbns, Bitso, Zaif, Tidex, CPDAX, Huobi, HitBTC, CoinTiger, BX Thailand, Sistemkoin, Crex24, CoinBene, Coinroom, Kuna, Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex, WazirX, BitForex, Fatbtc, Gate.io, BigONE, Cryptohub, Koinim, Mercado Bitcoin, Livecoin, BtcTrade.im, Bit2C, Coinfloor, Poloniex, Coinbe, Coinone, COSS, C2CX, CoinFalcon, Negocie Coins, Coinbase Pro, Bittylicious, QuadrigaCX, Bitsane, CoinEgg, OKCoin International, Coindeal, cfinex, QBTC, Bitfinex, Upbit, Buda, Korbit, Cobinhood, SouthXchange, Indodax, Iquant, CoinExchange, IDCM, Allcoin, WEX, BTC Markets, Koinex, Bisq, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptomate, bitFlyer, Gatecoin, Ovis, Coinrail, xBTCe, ChaoEX, Coinsuper, Altcoin Trader, CryptoBridge, Coinsquare, HBUS, RightBTC, Bleutrade, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, B2BX and OTCBTC. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

