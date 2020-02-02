Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $357,312.00 and approximately $41,772.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001985 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,981,617 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, STEX and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

