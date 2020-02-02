BitCrystals 24-Hour Volume Tops $38.00 (BCY)

BitCrystals (CURRENCY:BCY) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One BitCrystals token can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Zaif. Over the last seven days, BitCrystals has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. BitCrystals has a market capitalization of $571,069.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of BitCrystals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitCrystals

BitCrystals (CRYPTO:BCY) is a token. It was first traded on February 6th, 2015. BitCrystals’ total supply is 22,816,446 tokens. BitCrystals’ official Twitter account is @spellsofgenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCrystals’ official website is bitcrystals.com

Buying and Selling BitCrystals

BitCrystals can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCrystals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCrystals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCrystals using one of the exchanges listed above.

