Bitzeny (ZNY) Achieves Market Cap of $28,575.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 56.5% against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $28,575.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00756706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006996 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033483 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

