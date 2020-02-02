Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Receives Average Rating of “” from Analysts

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) has earned an average rating of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BME stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.