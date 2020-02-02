Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.07. 6,127,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

