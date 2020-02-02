Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BXMT. Compass Point initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.17.

BXMT opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $38.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,107 shares of company stock worth $148,819. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

