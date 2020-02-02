BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
Shares of BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $5.95.
About BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S
Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.