BMO Capital Markets Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $385.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $385.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $350.93.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.23. 2,401,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $209.99 and a twelve month high of $343.89. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,568,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,784,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,017,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.