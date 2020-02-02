BMO Capital Markets Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,450.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $2,450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,851.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,811.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,821,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

