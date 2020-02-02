Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BA. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.19.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $318.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.22. Boeing has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.