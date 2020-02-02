Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.86.

BXP traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.35. 916,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,043. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 791,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 482,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,580,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 304,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 71,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

