Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Larson sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $193,715.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,926 shares of company stock worth $2,475,333 over the last ninety days. 29.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,584,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,551,000 after acquiring an additional 444,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,493.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 350,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,633,000 after acquiring an additional 159,238 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BYD traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. 1,067,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

