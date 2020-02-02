BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Down to $37.03

BP plc (NYSE:BP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.82, but opened at $37.03. BP shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 12,515,428 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17.
About BP (NYSE:BP)
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
