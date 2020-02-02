BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Down to $37.03

BP plc (NYSE:BP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.82, but opened at $37.03. BP shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 12,515,428 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of BP by 58.1% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $9,611,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 3,772.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

