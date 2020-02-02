BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. BRF has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. BRF had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

