BriaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $29,737.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded up 100% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. BriaCoin has a total market cap of $29,737.00 and approximately $142.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BriaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BriaCoin has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,270.45 or 2.14576090 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025616 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com . BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

