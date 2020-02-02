Brickblock (BBK) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Brickblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and BitMart. During the last seven days, Brickblock has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Brickblock has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $1,446.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Brickblock Profile

Brickblock is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io . The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

