Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.05-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83-1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.Briggs & Stratton also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.05-0.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BGG traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 2,783,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,356. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $155.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.24. Briggs & Stratton has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

