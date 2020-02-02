Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83-1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.Briggs & Stratton also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.05-0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NYSE BGG traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 2,783,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $155.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. Briggs & Stratton has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

