Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.03-5.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.493-4.624 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.

Shares of BR stock traded down $10.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.15. 2,180,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,063. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.67.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.75.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Also, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.