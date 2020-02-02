Brokerages Anticipate Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) will announce $2.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Iqvia reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full year sales of $11.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $11.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.10.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,278 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $155.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,052. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 127.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $126.50 and a 52 week high of $164.13.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

