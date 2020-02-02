Brokerages Anticipate IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISEE. ValuEngine raised IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $27,171.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,465 shares of company stock worth $120,649. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.64 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $276.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.97.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

