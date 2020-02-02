Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Target Price at $54.30

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, November 24th.

FL traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,979. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 364.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

