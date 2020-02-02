Brokerages Set Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBL. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,390,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

