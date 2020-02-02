Brokerages Set Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target at $39.93

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 87,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $3,082,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 75,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,763,117.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,391 shares of company stock worth $16,671,854. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,956,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,155,000 after acquiring an additional 136,311 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 11.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2,891.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,111,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,748 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTNX stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

