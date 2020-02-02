Brokerages Set Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Target Price at $8.67

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 97,433 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 114,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 234,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 92,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 303,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.23. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. Equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

