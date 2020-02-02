Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Target Price at $22.79

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.79.

PMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMT traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 946,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,238. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.47%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

