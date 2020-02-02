Brokerages Set ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Target Price at $36.00

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

SCSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ScanSource by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ScanSource by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

SCSC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 112,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,095. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $881.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.99. ScanSource has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.93 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

