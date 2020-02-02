Brokerages Set Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Target Price at GBX 153.33

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 150.83 ($1.98).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGC shares. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:SGC traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 136.50 ($1.80). The stock had a trading volume of 489,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,000. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 113.60 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 174.70 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.45. The company has a market capitalization of $751.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22.

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 10 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stagecoach Group will post 1654.0001357 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. Stagecoach Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

