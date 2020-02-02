Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 103.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 111.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.21. 939,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,871. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

